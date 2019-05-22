No excuse
I have no excuse: when the news came that The Vanguards (GB) would be playing at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival launch party on 11 May, I did wonder 'Are they just coming over for that one event?', and their website schedule appeared to say 'Yes!'
I should have looked at their Facebook. It said 'We're very, very pleased to announce that we'll be doing our first international tour in Ireland, from May 11th to 17th! Come see us, we'd love to say howdy! A big thanks to Uri Kohen for essentially doing all of the hard work to set this up, we're beyond excited to come and play for the fine folks over there!'
As the poster image shows, after the launch party the Vanguards played in Ballaghaderreen, Borrisoleigh, Cork city, Ballincollig, and Ballydehob. Congratulations to them and all who got to their shows, and apologies to all who would have gone if the BIB had carried the news.
