More treats for Dublin fans this week
Dublin-based fans of bluegrass and related music can enjoy concerts by award-winning US musicians on two successive nights this week, starting tonight. Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the monthly Cabin Sessions in Dundrum, announces:
Proud to introduce Northern Californian duo Barwick & Siegfried who bring you an evening of American folk music at the Mill Theatre on Tuesday 21 May. Doors 7.30 p.m. Supported by 'The Fret Pickers' [Pat Killalea and Cathal Cusack]. Tickets now on sale at this link.
Kathy Barwick and Pete Siegfried are both stalwarts of the Northern California Bluegrass Association. See the BIB of 16 Feb. for more details. The Mill Theatre show, which concludes their present tour of Ireland, will start at 8.00 p.m. in the theatre's Studio, and tickets are €14.
Paul Lee, organiser of the DC Music Club at 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, will be presenting Jim Hurst (USA) at the Club tomorrow night (Wednesday 22 May) at 8.30 p.m. Tickets are €13 booked in advance, or €15 on the door. The Musiclee.ie website announces:
'Jim Hurst is one of the most versatile and tasteful guitar players I know. Whether he's flailing the rhythm for an old-time fiddle tune, laying down a funky groove, or finger-picking a beautiful ballad, his playing is both impeccable and creative. Accompanying this instrumental virtuosity is a rich and expressive voice with a surprising range' (Mark Schatz). His highly sought-after talent has led to side projects with bluegrass greats such as Claire Lynch and David Grisman. But his solo show and his Jim Hurst Trio, which allows his personal style and unique creativity to come through in spades, is what keeps his audiences mesmerized.
Jim's tour continues after Wednesday in Dundalk, Cookstown, and Belfast; see the BIB calendar for details.
*And on Friday 24 May at the DC Music Club Musiclee.ie is presenting Dublin's Americana icons Frankie Lane and Paul Kelly, supported by three of the city's finest younger bluegrass musicians: Niall Hughes, Hugh Taggart, and John Denby.
