Molsky's Mountain Drifters: updated UK schedule
22 Apr., thanks again to Audrey Molsky for an updated, augmented schedule of the UK tour later this month by Molsky's Mountain Drifters (also on Facebook) with their new album Closing the gap. The revised schedule is:
Fri. 24th May: Rosehall Village Hall, Lairg, Sutherland, Scotland
Sat. 25th: Arisaig Americana Music Festival, Astley Hall, Arisaig, Invernessshire, Scotland
Mon. 27th: Workshops, Edinburgh, Scotland
Tues. 28th: House concert, Edinburgh, Scotland
Wed. 29th: Victoria Hotel, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, Wales
Thurs. 30th: St Mary's Music Hall, Walthamstow, north London
Fri. 31st: Fire in the Mountain Festival, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales
Sat. 1st June: The Pound Arts Centre, Corsham, Wiltshire, England
*Pharis and Jason Romero (CAN), fine old-time musicians and luthiers, are also touring the UK, from 15 to 21 May; details are on their online schedule. Alas, no dates in Ireland for them either.
Labels: Britain, House concerts, Old-time, Tours, Visiting bands, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home