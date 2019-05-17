Midnight Run on Bluegrass Today
Midnight Run played (thanks to John Nyhan) eight dates in Ireland last autumn, had a good time, and made a very welcome contribution to the weekly Dublin bluegrass jam before flying home.
Yesterday (16 May) a feature on the band by John Lawless appeared on Bluegrass Today, describing them as 'ready to take a run at the professional touring market'. The feature includes two videos from live performances by Midnight Run, which can also be seen on YouTube: 'Don't let the door hit you on your way out' and 'Petticoat Junction'.
Labels: Media, Promoters, Tours, Video, Visiting bands
