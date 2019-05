Thanks to the FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that Early Bird tickets (£55) for the Sweet Sunny South old-time festival in southern England will only be available up to 31 May; from 1 June a full weekend ticket will be £65. The festival (6-8 Sept.) features concerts, workshops, picking sessions, and dancing, with camping facilities.The lineup is headed by the powerful Lonesome Ace Stringband , who toured here in January and February this year. Their tour in Britain lasts from 6 to 22 September - unfortunately, with no sign of any time in Ireland.

