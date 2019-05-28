Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN) in Britain, 6-22 Sept. 2019
FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that Early Bird tickets (£55) for the Sweet Sunny South old-time festival in southern England will only be available up to 31 May; from 1 June a full weekend ticket will be £65. The festival (6-8 Sept.) features concerts, workshops, picking sessions, and dancing, with camping facilities.
The lineup is headed by the powerful Lonesome Ace Stringband, who toured here in January and February this year. Their tour in Britain lasts from 6 to 22 September - unfortunately, with no sign of any time in Ireland.
