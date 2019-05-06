It’s the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band Lite. It’s less of what’s bad for you,

but all of the fun. It’s old-time slapstick entertainment with a capital ‘N’!

'Three stumblebum musicians go on a quest for a great sounding

musical and come up with this! Masterpiece!!'

(Entertainment Tonight)

'That kind of humour and presentation, if it’s handled right,

it’ll work anywhere, because of its authenticity.'

(Marty Stuart)

'You’ll pay for the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge!'

(Toronto Courier Democratic Free Press)

A full nationwide tour of good times and good music

is scheduled for September 2019

with dates and venues to be announced shortly.

From the pastoral rolling hills and hollers of sunny Tennessee come the founding members of the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band,and the indefatigable. Accompanied by their songwriting guest and part-time band member, this is a frolicking threesome sure to entertain in the old Southern traditions of comedic song, tales of loved & lost, and the occasional story.With ‘roots like wisdom teeth’, the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band do entertainment in the old-time mould like no other overall-clad outfit can. Brought to national prominence thanks to regular performances on Marty Stuart’s RFD-TV show, these polished entertainers have toured extensively, both nationally and internationally, and have graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center, and Nashville’s Station Inn and Ryman Auditorium. And they are no strangers to Ireland either, with visits stretching back to the days of the much-missed Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival in Longford (they most recently entertained here in 2016). Recipients of the 2017 Blue Blaze Award at the 46th annual Smithville Fiddler’s Jamboree and Crafts Festival , given to musicians who actively cultivate a love of bluegrass music, this is a gallimaufry of accomplished musicians who just like to have fun as they brighten up the stage with an array of rib-tickling old-time tunes and a smattering of string acrobatics and general tomfoolery.It’s all in the name. This touring Hillbilly Trio will be led by the one and only Leroy Troy. Although little introduction is needed, we’ll give him one anyway – aswas to the, so Leroy Troy is to the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band. The Sultan of Goodlettsville, the Most Popular Man in Country Music, the ole Tennessee Slicker himself, Troy – who plays banjo, ukulele, and an elaborately outfitted scrub-board he calls 'the washing machine' (in a style fashioned from long-ago Opry starwho played the scrub-board on’s show) – has been a professional hillbilly musician since before his seminal old-time banjo act at the 1982 Knoxville World’s Fair captivated all.A past Champion and Grand Marshal from Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Troy picked up his show business acumen from working with the(long ago members of the Grand Ole Opry) and is the undisputed heir to the banjo acrobatics and other performance skills of the late Uncle Dave Macon ; Troy knows about every banjo 'monkeyshine' that Uncle Dave ever performed, and then some – his resume lists ‘Accomplished flat-foot dancer’ and ‘TV Star’, the latter thanks to appearances on 'Hee Haw', 'Outsiders Inn', and as a weekly featured guest on the 'Marty Stuart Show'. With old-time hillbilly star power in abundance, Leroy Troy knows how to work a crowd... and he does. He connects with the audience, and he’s looking forward to reconnecting with his Irish friends on his latest trip to the Emerald Isle in September.With an utter lack of self-consciousness (and some might say any sense of decorum), this is a trio that know the music, wear the costumes, tell the corny jokes, and do the slapstick gags that throw an audience into hysterics.For more on the tour, visit http://mygrassisblue.com/leroy-troy-hillbilly-trio-2019/ For more on the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, visit https://tennesseemafiajugband.com/ The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band: • Band Intro Leroy Troy & Mike Armistead: • ‘Grandfather’s Clock’ Live at Nashville’s Music City Roots ‘Live From The Factory’ (2015)

Labels: Agencies, Media, Tours, Video, Visiting bands, Visiting players