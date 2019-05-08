Kristy Cox live on Radio Kerry TONIGHT
mygrassisblue.com for this news: the award-winning Kristy Cox, top-line bluegrass and country singer from Australia, will be on Radio Kerry’s ‘Sounds Country’ live from Nashville tonight at 8.15 p.m.
Kristy and her band will begin their tour of Ireland three days from now, at St Patrick's Gateway Centre, Waterford city, on Saturday 11 May, and two of the subsequent dates (14 and 15 May) will be in Kerry. All dates are on the BIB calendar and the mygrassisblue.com website. Check the website, too, for news of any further broadcasts or other media events.
