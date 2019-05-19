Kristy Cox (AUS): final show of tour TODAY in Dublin
Kristy Cox, top-line bluegrass and country singer from Australia, will bring her band to Dublin today (Sunday 19 May) for the final show in their debut tour of Ireland, organised by the mygrassisblue.com agency team.
Kristy and her band will be playing at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen's Green, central Dublin. Doors open at 7.00 p.m. and the show will start at 8.00. The mygrassisblue.com Facebook has plenty of pictures and video footage from earlier shows and events in the tour, which began on 11 May.
Mygrassisblue.com deserves our thanks and support for this tour and the others planned for this year, to bring bluegrass artists of this calibre to Ireland; full details of coming tours are on their website. The next will be the tour by Sideline (USA) in July.
