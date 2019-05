The BIB learns with great regret of the death of John Lewis Starling , the original lead singer of the Seldom Scene , one of the most influential bands in bluegrass history. The album cover photo shows him at extreme left, with the rest of the band's founder members:. An appreciation by David Morris appeared yesterday on Bluegrass Today; further tributes are expected. John Starling, along with the other founder members, was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2014.In June 1974 a major interview bywith all the members of the Seldom Scene appeared in Bluegrass Unlimited . It's one of the best band interviews I've read: the musicians' words comprise 99% of it, often in discussion among themselves rather than responding to the interviewer. Among the points that emerged was their view of the Scene as a band using bluegrass as arather than as a fixed tradition. John Starling played a vital role in establishing this aspect of the band's character, bringing in new material drawn from a wider range of musical sources.

Labels: History, Interviews, People