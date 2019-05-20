Jim Hurst and Rick Shea double bills, tonight and tomorrow night
Jim Hurst (above; USA) and Rick Shea (below; USA), plus a look back to artists touring in the past month:
Mon. 20th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.
Tues. 21st : The Coachman, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.
John adds:
If you think of the guitar playing of Chet Atkins, Doc Watson, and Jerry Reed you get Jim Hurst. Jim is also a great singer. He can also be described as a thorough gentleman. Rick Shea is a fine Americana /country singer and guitarist. He is also a great guy. This show promises to be a powerhouse of guitar playing with great vocals.
[...] Also Greg Blake's tour was an incredible success. He was just amazing. The Scroggdogs were also great - great energy with great musicianship and excellent vocals.
