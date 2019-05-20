Mon. 20th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.Tues. 21st : The Coachman, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.If you think of the guitar playing of, andyou get Jim Hurst. Jim is also a great singer. He can also be described as a thorough gentleman. Rick Shea is a fine Americana /country singer and guitarist. He is also a great guy. This show promises to be a powerhouse of guitar playing with great vocals.[...] Also's tour was an incredible success. He was just amazing. Thewere also great - great energy with great musicianship and excellent vocals.

