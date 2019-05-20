20 May 2019

Jim Hurst and Rick Shea double bills, tonight and tomorrow night


Thanks to John Nyhan for this reminder of two shows played as double gigs by Jim Hurst (above; USA) and Rick Shea (below; USA), plus a look back to artists touring in the past month:

Mon. 20th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.
Tues. 21st : The Coachman, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.

John adds:

If you think of the guitar playing of Chet Atkins, Doc Watson, and Jerry Reed you get Jim Hurst. Jim is also a great singer. He can also be described as a thorough gentleman. Rick Shea is a fine Americana /country singer and guitarist. He is also a great guy. This show promises to be a powerhouse of guitar playing with great vocals.

[...] Also Greg Blake's tour was an incredible success. He was just amazing. The Scroggdogs were also great - great energy with great musicianship and excellent vocals.

