JigJam release 'Someday' tomorrow (17 May 2019)
At the beginning of May Tullamore's JigJam came home from an eleven-day tour in Australia, and at the end of May they'll be returning to the USA to resume touring. Tomorrow (17 May) was to have been the release date of their new album Phoenix; instead, the first single, 'Someday', will be released tomorrow, and the album a month later, as the band explain here.
'Someday' will be available worldwide from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and all the usual outlets from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow. Spotify fans can follow the band on that medium. Phoenix can still be pre-ordered here. See JigJam's tour schedule for new dates that are being added.
Labels: Bands, CDs, Media, Recordings, Tours
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home