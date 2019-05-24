Instrument repair in Dublin
When I was playing with Woodbine, refretting and other servicing on the Mastertone was carried out by Enda Donnelly to my complete satisfaction. A further refret job has been long overdue, and as Enda was no longer available I approached Some Neck Guitars (also on Facebook) at 5 Aungier St., Dublin 2, who specialise in used high-grade vintage and modern instruments, and in the repair and restoration of all acoustic and electric stringed instruments.
It was a good move. Some Neck were sympathetic and pleasant to deal with, the Mastertone got a warm welcome, and renewal of the full twenty-two frets was carried out within a week, at the same rate per fret as I'd paid in the past. I can recommend Some Neck to anyone needing repair work on an instrument. Their present stock of acoustic instruments, by the way, includes this and similarly interesting items.
Labels: Instruments, Luthiers, Shops, Suppliers
