Hot news from the Red Room (and Chance McCoy tour dates)
The photo, taken almost exactly a year ago, says a lot about the character of the Red Room, Co. Tyrone, the premier house-concert venue in this island. Sharon Loughrin reports:
If you could put our next few dates on the blog it would be much appreciated. We have Leigh & McKay on Sun. 2 June, Big Chimney Barn Dance on Monday 10 June, and Chance McCoy (Old Crow Medicine Show) on Monday 17 June.
Sharon adds:
Life has got busier than ever and I spend less time on the laptop. I was invited to join the board of Lissan House last year, and that has now progressed to chairperson recently. We have no outside funding to meet the running expenses of the house and it's an uphill struggle running events to raise the approx £2,500 a month needed to keep the doors open. That, along with full-time work, airbnb, and house concerts, leaves little time for anything else!
*Chance McCoy, formerly with the Old Crow Medicine Show on fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, and vocals, will play the Red Room as his last show in Ireland. His European tour began last week with six shows in the Netherlands; this coming weekend he will be on the Fire in the Mountain festival in Wales; and later in June and July he will play more dates in England, the Netherlands, and Finland. His dates in Ireland, as shown on the poster image, are:
Wed. 12th June: Whelan's Upstairs, Wexford St., Dublin 2
Thurs. 13th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Fri. 14th: The American Bar, 65 Dock St., Belfast
Sat. 15th: The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Sun. 16th: Roisin Dubh, Galway city
Mon. 17th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Labels: Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home