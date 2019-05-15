Greg Blake in open-air concert
Greg Blake (above), the powerful lead singer and guitarist of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado as well as his own Greg Blake Band and Real Country, ended his three-week solo tour of Ireland with three private concerts. Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for the following photos of one that he hosted, lasting till after nightfall. Roger writes:
Here are some pics from a Pickin' Party which we staged at my home on Saturday last [11 May]. Greg Blake put on a mighty performance for my friends and neighbours. The general reaction was: 'When are we having the next one?'
