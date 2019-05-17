Gold Tone sale of B-list instruments
Gold Tone Musical Instruments announce a sale with 50% reductions on B-list stock: instruments with minor blemishes, mostly having no effect on playability or sound. All instruments will come with new strings, set up by Gold Tone's in-house luthiers for low action without string buzz. The downside of the lower price is that the buyer pays shipping costs; so as the Gold Tone depot is in Florida, readers outside the USA may need a friend there who is willing to bring over an instrument. Full details are on the latest Gold Tone e-newsletter.
Labels: Instruments, Luthiers, Suppliers
0 Comments:
