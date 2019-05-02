02 May 2019

Gena Britt: coming with Alecia Nugent in July

Three weeks ago (11 April) the BIB received from Pat McGill and Eileen Golden in Ardara, Co. Donegal, details of the forthcoming tour of Ireland (12-20 July) by Alecia Nugent (USA) and her band.

The band will include Gena Britt (left) from North Carolina on banjo and vocals. A good precis of her distinguished CV, together with a clip from her debut single 'Over and over', is in yesterday's feature on Bluegrass Today by John Lawless, beginning: 'Gena Britt is surely one of the most beloved personalities in bluegrass.'

All dates for the tour can be seen on the April post and on the BIB's calendar.

Labels: , , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:42 am   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home