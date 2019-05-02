Gena Britt: coming with Alecia Nugent in July
11 April) the BIB received from Pat McGill and Eileen Golden in Ardara, Co. Donegal, details of the forthcoming tour of Ireland (12-20 July) by Alecia Nugent (USA) and her band.
The band will include Gena Britt (left) from North Carolina on banjo and vocals. A good precis of her distinguished CV, together with a clip from her debut single 'Over and over', is in yesterday's feature on Bluegrass Today by John Lawless, beginning: 'Gena Britt is surely one of the most beloved personalities in bluegrass.'
All dates for the tour can be seen on the April post and on the BIB's calendar.
