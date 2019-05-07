Familiar faces appearing soon in the Black Forest
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (photo: Frank Baker)
Following the BIB posts earlier this year on the 17th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival (Fri. 17-Sat. 18 May 2019) in Germany, thanks to Matthias Buschert, Bühl city press officer, for a reminder that the festival is now just ten days away. Instead of using the photos that he sent (Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley (USA), the Henhouse Prowlers (USA), and Dieselknecht (D)), we're showing two other acts on the lineup, who will be familiar to Irish audiences: Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) and the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN), who made their first tour here in January and February this year. So if you can't wait to see both those bands again, Bühl is the place to be.
And that's not everyone who will be playing there. A flyer giving the complete lineup and schedule can be downloaded from the Festival website.
The Lonesome Ace Stringband (photo: Jen Squires)
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home