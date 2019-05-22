Cup O' Joe tour Britain, June-July 2019
Cup O' Joe (Ben, Reuben, and Tabitha Agnew) announce on their Facebook that they will be on tour in England and Wales, playing eleven shows between 28 June and 8 July inclusive:
We're so excited to get back on the road at the end of next month for a UK tour! Not only will we have new material but we'll also be bringing the wonderful David Benedict (Tabitha's very soon to be husband) on tour with us too! We would love to see YOU or any folks you might know in these areas... we'd so appreciate you sharing this! Check out www.cupojoemusic.com/shows for details and ticket info!
Congratulations to the band AND to Tabitha and David (mandolinist of Mile Twelve (USA), who recently released his solo album The golden angle).
