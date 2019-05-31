'Crash course in the blues' from Sideline (USA)
Mountain Home Music Company announce in their latest e-newsletter that 'Crash course in the blues'. the latest single recorded by Sideline, is released today. The song, a Steve Wariner composition, is delivered by Sideline as 'a fast-paced, blues-rock inspired ballad'.
Sideline will be playing in Ireland from 9 July to 14 July, with the tour fully organised by the Mygrassisblue.com agency. Full details of the band and the tour are on the Mygrassisblue.com website, which also has online booking facilities. All dates are on the BIB calendar.
