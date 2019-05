The Mountain Home Music Company announce in their latest e-newsletter that 'Crash course in the blues'. the latest single recorded by Sideline , is released today. The song, acomposition, is delivered by Sideline as 'a fast-paced, blues-rock inspired ballad'. Sideline will be playing in Ireland from 9 July to 14 July, with the tour fully organised by the Mygrassisblue.com agency. Full details of the band and the tour are on the Mygrassisblue.com website , which also has online booking facilities. All dates are on the BIB calendar.

