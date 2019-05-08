Caludo (CH) in Ireland, 24 July-3 Aug. 2019
Caludo: (l-r) Stefan Behler, Catie Jo Pidel, Vincent Zurkinden
Our Swiss friend Stefan Behler, who has toured Ireland several times with Mala & Fyrmoon (CH), sends this tour schedule and bio material for the new trio Caludo (also on Facebook and Youtube), who will be here in two months' time:
Wed. 24th July: Ryan's Bar, Kilkenny city
Thurs. 25th: Sin É, Cork city
Fri. 26th: Crowley’s Bar, Kenmare, Co. Kerry
Mon. 29th: Matt Molloy's (Yard Bar), Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
Thurs. 1st Aug.: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast
Fri. 2nd: Nancy’s Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal
Sat. 3rd: JJ Harlows Bar, Roscommon town
Caludo is a new folk trio from Zurich, Switzerland. Their song material is a mix of mostly originals, both vocal and instrumental, and some new takes on old favourites in the bluegrass and old-time realm. Look up their tour schedule, they may also open up their musical suitcase in your town. A colourful graffiti of stories about astronauts, relocations, sweets, unchosen roads and a lot more. Go see them!
Stefan (vocals, guitar) was raised in northern Germany, where he learned bluegrass music by listening to a distant FM radio station in Hamburg. He began to play 5-string banjo at the age of 15. No teachers, no internet...j ust instructional books and records. He finally met like-minded musicians, and trained his musical skills at jams and bluegrass concerts.
Catie Jo (vocals, fiddle) is currently a master's student in Zurich, but she originally comes from Minnesota, where she grew up in a rich bluegrass community. She has played the fiddle since she was 9, and her playing has been featured across the US at various concerts and festivals, as well as a number of appearances on the popular radio show 'A Prairie Home Companion'.
Vincent (vocals, bass) spent part of his childhood in the French-speaking part of Switzerland. He has played bass with various folk, rock, and pop bands. Vincent composes thoughtful and entertaining songs in English, French, and also Greek – and he does not give in before a new song is well arranged!
Labels: Europe, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home