Boogiemen+Tim Knol at Rotterdam, 21 June
a month ago, that the lineup for the 9th Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2019 (21-23 June) is complete, was a little premature. We can now amend that, and also amplify the post of 13 May, entitled 'What are the Boogiemen up to?'
The festival organising team announce that the headliners for Friday night (21 June) will be the Blue Grass Boogiemen (NL) with Tim Knol, Dutch singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Tim and the Boogiemen have formed a fruitful collaboration, resulting in the album Happy hour, released earlier this year.
