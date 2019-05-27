Big Chimney Barn Dance tour, 5-17 June
Thanks once again to Uri Kohen for this poster image (left) with the tour details for Big Chimney Barn Dance (USA), old-time string band from Alaska. Like the Local Honeys, they will be playing at the Fire in the Mountain festival in Wales on the weekend before the Westport festival; will then play the Riverside Cafe at Skibbereen, Co. Cork, on Wed. 5 June; and after Westport will play the following dates:
Mon. 10th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Wed. 12th-Thurs. 13th: John Berry's Pub, Dingle, Co. Kerry (with Eilis Kennedy)
Fri. 14th: Levis's Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Sat. 15th-Mon. 17th: Doolin Folk Festival, Doolin, Co. Clare
Big Chimney Barn Dance (below) are prominent members of Alaska's vibrant acoustic music scene: Jason Norris (fiddle, mandolin), Danny Consenstein (fiddle), Rion Schmidt (5-string banjo), Nate Williamson (guitar), Carter Bancroft (fiddle, mandolin), and Garren Volper (upright bass).
Labels: Festivals, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home