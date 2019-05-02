Barwick & Siegfried in Dundrum, 21 May 2019
Cabin Sessions in Dundrum, Co. Dublin (and much more besides), announces to aficionados of the Sessions:
Hey Y'all,
Very occasionally we promote an event we think might interest you, and this is one of these. On 21 May our friends from Northern California, Kathy Barwick & Pete Siegfried, will perform a special boutique concert in the intimate surroundings of the Maureen O'Hara Studio at the Mill Theatre, Dundrum. Experience the best of American folk music performed by two masters of the genre. Kathy & Pete will be ably supported by the Fret Pickers (Pat Killalea & Cathal Cusack). Doors 7.30, and tickets can be booked online at this link. Hope you can make it!
The Mill Theatre show will be the final date in the Barwick & Siegfried tour, which begins on 11 May. All dates are on the BIB calendar.
