Hey Y'all,Very occasionally we promote an event we think might interest you, and this is one of these. On 21 May our friends from Northern California, Kathy Barwick & Pete Siegfried , will perform a special boutique concert in the intimate surroundings of the Maureen O'Hara Studio at the Mill Theatre , Dundrum. Experience the best of American folk music performed by two masters of the genre. Kathy & Pete will be ably supported by the Fret Pickers (). Doors 7.30, and tickets can be booked online at this link . Hope you can make it!

Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting players