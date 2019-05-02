Barwick & Siegfried at BAG, 20 May 2019
Kathy Barwick & Pete Siegfried (USA) at the Mill Theatre, Dundrum, Dublin 14, on 21 May. Today Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) announces their show at Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, on the previous night (Monday 20 May). The BAG release says:
Each time Kathy Barwick and Pete Siegfried have visited Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, they have made a fine impression. Superb musicianship, fine songs showcasing great vocals and terrific harmonies; the whole package. It's a pleasure to welcome them back [...]. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., for a 9 p.m. show. Admission is €12 on the door.
More details are given here.
