29 May 2019

Bands wanted for Durty Nelly's, Bunratty, 4-5 July 2019

The BIB has just received a message to say that bluegrass bands are wanted to play at the world-famous Durty Nelly's at Bunratty, Co. Clare, on Thursday 4 and Friday 5 July, marking American Independence Day.

Durty Nelly's has been an important and welcoming venue in the many splendid musical events organised in previous years in that area by the Sixmilebridge Folk Club. Bands who are interested in performing there on 4-5 July should contact Durty Nelly's through its website contact page or Facebook.

