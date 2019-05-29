Bands wanted for Durty Nelly's, Bunratty, 4-5 July 2019
Durty Nelly's at Bunratty, Co. Clare, on Thursday 4 and Friday 5 July, marking American Independence Day.
Durty Nelly's has been an important and welcoming venue in the many splendid musical events organised in previous years in that area by the Sixmilebridge Folk Club. Bands who are interested in performing there on 4-5 July should contact Durty Nelly's through its website contact page or Facebook.
