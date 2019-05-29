BAND Box launch and dress rehearsal, 1 June 2019
18 May, the organising team of the BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) festival (21-3 June 2019) in Co. Donegal announce that there will be an official launch and dress rehearsal of the new stage in the BAND Box at Roonie's, Dunfanaghy, the venue for this year's special ticketed sessions, this coming Saturday (1 June). Local musicians will launch the new stage, and there will be raffles, pints, and tunes.
Tickets for the special 'Year of the Guitar' sessions can be booked here. Videos from last year's BAND Festival can be seen on Facebook.
