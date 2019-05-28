28 May 2019

A step aside

The BIB editor writes:

In general the BIB avoids even mentioning music other than bluegrass and old-time, but the acoustic-rock singer/ songwriter Ryan Sheridan from Monaghan will be playing at Whelan's in Dublin this coming Saturday (1 June). Tickets are €21.50. Whelan's supply a link to the official video of his song 'Jigsaw'. A listener to contemporary bluegrass (and I don't mean 'grassicana') shouldn't find it hard to imagine this and others of his songs with bluegrass instrumentation.

