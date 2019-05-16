A foretaste of Westport 2019
Bluegrass Today has published Dave Berry's report on the Parkfield Bluegrass Festival last weekend in California, with many of his evocative photos. The headliners were our old friends the Special Consensus, and the ample lineup included Blue Summit (USA), who are part of this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (7-9 June). Westport is their final engagement in a tour of these islands with their new album Like I used to, starting on 30 May.
Blue Summit were very successful in this year's Northern California Bluegrass Society awards, winning the Best Bluegrass Band title, while A.J. Lee was Best Female Vocalist and Best Mandolin Player, and Sullivan Tuttle was Best Male Vocalist and Best Guitar Player. Sullivan's elder sister is the celebrated Molly Tuttle, and both of them, together with A.J., were in the family band The Tuttles with A.J. Lee.
As a foretaste of Blue Summit, Dave Berry's report includes a video of them (with friends) at Parkfield, which is also on YouTube. More videos are on A.J. Lee's YouTube channel.
