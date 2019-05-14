4th Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, 12-13 July 2019: full lineup and programme
Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree (12-13 July) features Alecia Nugent and her band (USA; see details here), the Watery Hill Boys, Woodbine, Gerry Madden, and Clem O'Brien. Full details are on the band's website here and on the Jamboree's Facebook. The two evening concerts begin at 8.30 p.m. in the GAA Centre, Dublin Rd, Athy, Co. Kildare.
As Tony points out, this will mark twenty-nine unbroken years of annual bluegrass events in Athy, and the hosts are looking forward to seeing all their old friends again and making lots of new ones.
Woodbine: (l-r) Liam Wright, Nicola Kennedy,
Martin Cooney, Tony O'Brien
