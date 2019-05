Woodbine: (l-r) Liam Wright, Nicola Kennedy,

Martin Cooney, Tony O'Brien

Thanks tofor the news that the complete lineup for the 2019 Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree (12-13 July) features Alecia Nugent and her band (USA; see details here ), the Watery Hill Boys , and. Full details are on the band's website here and on the Jamboree's Facebook . The two evening concerts begin at 8.30 p.m. in the GAA Centre, Dublin Rd, Athy, Co. Kildare.As Tony points out, this will mark twenty-nine unbroken years of annual bluegrass events in Athy, and the hosts are looking forward to seeing all their old friends again and making lots of new ones.

Labels: Bands, concerts, Festivals, Visiting bands