William on Alec in OTN Apr. 2019
The BIB editor writes:
Apologies to Alec Somerville and William Duddy - in blinkered concentration on finishing my long-delayed notes on Lisdoonvarna 2019, I forgot to mention the invaluable interview with Alec which William conducted during and after the Gathering.
William sent me nearly a month ago a copy of the interview as it appears in the April 2019 issue (no. 97) of Old Time News, the journal of the UK's Friends Of American Old Time Music And Dance (FOAOTMAD). It fills four closely printed pages, with nine photographs from different stages of Alec's long, varied musical career - from popular and controversial success as a member of the Brothers-In-Law folk group in Canada to entry into the US and UK old-time scenes, festivals at Galax, Omagh, and Gainsborough, preferences in banjos, and much more. To quote William, it's 'a story well worth telling'.
Alec's appearance on the BBC's 'Antiques Roadshow' episode commemorating the Great War at Thiepval can be seen on YouTube; the story of the banjo he brought is in print in Antiques Roadshow: World War One in 100 family treasures.
