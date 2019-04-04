US guests on new Dervish album
Dervish (above) - 'the most compelling, most soulful Irish traditional folk band playing today' (New Musical Express) - have a new album coming out on Rounder Records, due for release on Friday 12 April and available for pre-order. The Great Irish Songbook comprises thirteen songs from the ballad-session repertoire, sung by guest artists including Steve Earle, Rhiannon Giddens, Vince Gill, the SteelDrivers, and Abigail Washburn.
Dervish were touring the USA for most of last month. Their stage show of the Songbook will be premiered at the London Palladium in September; tickets went on sale last week.
Labels: CDs, Irish music, Recordings
