The rapprochement between bluegrass and Irish music progresses. Thanks tofor the news that Dervish (above) - 'the most compelling, most soulful Irish traditional folk band playing today' () - have a new album coming out on Rounder Records , due for release on Friday 12 April and available for pre-order.comprises thirteen songs from the ballad-session repertoire, sung by guest artists including Steve Earle Vince Gill , the SteelDrivers , and Abigail Washburn Dervish were touring the USA for most of last month. Their stage show of thewill be premiered at the London Palladium in September; tickets went on sale last week.

Labels: CDs, Irish music, Recordings