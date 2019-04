Here are the details of our next set of gigs.Fri. 3rd May: The South County Bar, West Village, Douglas, Cork. 10.15 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4891574Sat. 4th: Left Bank Bar, The Parade, Kilkenny. 4.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 056 7750016Sat. 4th: Rafter Dempsey's Bar, Friary St., Kilkenny. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 056 7722970Sun. 5th: Pulse Nightclub, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. Doors 11.00 p.m. Adm. €5Fri. 10th: Paris Texas, High St., Kilkenny. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 056 7761822 (In aid of Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Sat. 11th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209Fri. 24th: Willem Tell Bluesclub, Kerkstraat 2, Sint-Lenaarts, Brecht, Belgium. 9.30 p.m. Adm. €5. Tel. +32 33138649 Zydecozity Festival , Raamsdonksveer, the NetherlandsSat. 25th: Main stage. 7.00 p.m.–8.00 p.m.Sun. 26th: Main Stage. 2.00 p.m.–3.00 p.m.Fri. 31st: Rackards Bar, Rafter St., Templeshannon, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. 10.00 p.m. Tel. 053 9233747Sat. 1st June: Holohan's Bar, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. 10.00 p.m. Tel. 053 9235743Sun. 2nd: Main stage (open air), Clashmore, Co. Waterford. Adm. free. 4.30 p.m.–6.00 p.m. Tel. 087 4148651The next mail will include details of our gigs in June including the BAND Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal and Folkest Festival in Italy.Regards & thanks,Ray & TTP

Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Europe, Festivals, Gigs, Venues