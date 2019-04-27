Two Time Polka: gigs in May-June 2019
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are the details of our next set of gigs.
Fri. 3rd May: The South County Bar, West Village, Douglas, Cork. 10.15 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4891574
Kilkenny Roots Festival
Sat. 4th: Left Bank Bar, The Parade, Kilkenny. 4.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 056 7750016
Sat. 4th: Rafter Dempsey's Bar, Friary St., Kilkenny. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 056 7722970
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Festival
Sun. 5th: Pulse Nightclub, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. Doors 11.00 p.m. Adm. €5
Fri. 10th: Paris Texas, High St., Kilkenny. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 056 7761822 (In aid of Carlow Kilkenny Homecare)
Sat. 11th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Fri. 24th: Willem Tell Bluesclub, Kerkstraat 2, Sint-Lenaarts, Brecht, Belgium. 9.30 p.m. Adm. €5. Tel. +32 33138649
Zydecozity Festival, Raamsdonksveer, the Netherlands
Sat. 25th: Main stage. 7.00 p.m.–8.00 p.m.
Sun. 26th: Main Stage. 2.00 p.m.–3.00 p.m.
Strawberry Roots Festival:
Fri. 31st: Rackards Bar, Rafter St., Templeshannon, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. 10.00 p.m. Tel. 053 9233747
Sat. 1st June: Holohan's Bar, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. 10.00 p.m. Tel. 053 9235743
Strings & Things Festival:
Sun. 2nd: Main stage (open air), Clashmore, Co. Waterford. Adm. free. 4.30 p.m.–6.00 p.m. Tel. 087 4148651
The next mail will include details of our gigs in June including the BAND Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal and Folkest Festival in Italy.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
