Greg Blake's tour starts next Wednesday (24 April) in Sixmilebridge. The Scroggdogs join him for three shows, starting Sunday 28th. It should be incredible, with one of the best bluegrass singers and one of the best banjo players visiting our shores.It is all now about getting the people out to hear these great musicians. What a treat is in store for bluegrass and music fans alike. Many musicians in America hold Greg Blake in very high esteem and say this man must be heard. Of course Jeff is also a magnificent banjo player; the Scroggdogs are also fine pickers and singers.Bluegrass Unlimited

