11 April 2019

Thunder and Rain (USA) available for bookings in May 2020

Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency reports that the Colorado acoustic pop-Americana band Thunder and Rain made a successful tour in Britain last month, and will be back for three weeks next year (8-31 May 2020). Loudon sends this YouTube link to a video of the band playing 'You're gonna leave me' live at the Green Note in London, as a true picture of what Thunder and Rain delivers. He adds: 'Please let us know if you would like to book them next time they are over, and if possible provide a steer on any particular preference, date-wise.' Brookfield Knights can be contacted here.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 9:31 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home