Seven weeks to go to BAND 2019
3rd BAND Festival (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) in Co. Donegal announce that Cathryn Craig & Brian Willoughby are the latest additions to the lineup for this year's event (21-23 June 2019), the festival's 'Year of the Guitar'.
The full lineup can be seen on the BAND website. Artists in the bluegrass-and-related-music fields include Mules & Men, Geordie McAdam & Wilson Davies, the Knotty Pine String Band, Two Time Polka, the Rye River Band, and Co. Donegal's own Erdini.
Labels: Americana, Bands, Country, Festivals, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home