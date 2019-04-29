29 April 2019

Seven weeks to go to BAND 2019

The organising team of the 3rd BAND Festival (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) in Co. Donegal announce that Cathryn Craig & Brian Willoughby are the latest additions to the lineup for this year's event (21-23 June 2019), the festival's 'Year of the Guitar'.

The full lineup can be seen on the BAND website. Artists in the bluegrass-and-related-music fields include Mules & Men, Geordie McAdam & Wilson Davies, the Knotty Pine String BandTwo Time Polka, the Rye River Band, and Co. Donegal's own Erdini.

