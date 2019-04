Sun. 28th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 ( Double gig with Greg Blake )

) Mon. 29th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m., tel. 087 792 1771 ( Double gig with Greg Blake )

) Tues. 30th: TBA

Wed. 1st: Rossmore Theatre, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 448 1086 ( Double gig with Greg Blake )

) Thurs. 2nd: Mannion's Pub, Main St., Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 299 6018

Fri. 3rd-Sat. 4th: Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Festival, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry, various times; tel. 087 706 9935

Following yesterday's BIB post introducing Jeff Scroggins 's(USA; above), we can now - thanks to- reveal that this exciting new band will be playing in Ireland three weeks from now, and that three of their shows will also feature Greg Blake . John writes:The complete Scroggdogs debut tour of Ireland, as it now stands, is:For further information on any of the above, contactby 'phone (087 792 1771) or e-mail

Labels: concerts, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands