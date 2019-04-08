Scroggdogs in Ireland, 28 Apr.-4 May 2019
Jeff Scroggins's Scroggdogs (USA; above), we can now - thanks to John Nyhan - reveal that this exciting new band will be playing in Ireland three weeks from now, and that three of their shows will also feature Greg Blake. John writes:
As Jeff Scroggins will be teaching at Sore Fingers, he is going to spend a week after it in Ireland. The rest of the Scroggdogs couldn't resist coming to Ireland - they have heard so much about it from Jeff, Tristan, and Greg. Of course they are all great players and much sought after.
Scott Gates (mandolin, vocals) is in a group called the Get Down Boys. He has also filled in for Tristan Scroggins in Jeff Scroggins & Colorado.
Yousef Tucker (guitar, vocals) was a member of the award-winning band the Bow Ties, who won Rockygrass 2018. He is also a Californian guitar champion for a few years.
Zach Sharp (bass), also a member of the Bow Ties.
Jan Purat (fiddle) was a member of the band Steep Ravine.
The complete Scroggdogs debut tour of Ireland, as it now stands, is:
April 2019
- Sun. 28th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 (Double gig with Greg Blake)
- Mon. 29th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m., tel. 087 792 1771 (Double gig with Greg Blake)
- Tues. 30th: TBA
May 2019
- Wed. 1st: Rossmore Theatre, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 448 1086 (Double gig with Greg Blake)
- Thurs. 2nd: Mannion's Pub, Main St., Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 299 6018
- Fri. 3rd-Sat. 4th: Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Festival, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry, various times; tel. 087 706 9935
