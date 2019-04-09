Roger Ryan's 'Country Cuts', Apr. 2019
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for the April 2019 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter. It gives news of forthcoming events in Ireland, including the tour by Greg Blake (USA) beginning later this month. Readers should note that the tour information there is based on the Bluegrass Today feature of 14 March; a more complete and detailed schedule has since been issued by John Nyhan, the tour organiser, and appears on the BIB and its calendar. The newsletter can be read in full here.
