Peggy Seeger in Ireland, 19-28 July 2019
Peggy Seeger will be playing there this coming summer. In fact, she and her son Calum MacColl will be in Ireland for over a week in July, playing the following dates:
Fri. 19th July: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town, 8.00 p.m., €20/18 (under 18s); book online
Sun. 21st: Monroe's, Galway city (part of Galway International Arts Festival)
Tues. 23rd: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, 8.00 p.m., €25; book online
Wed. 24th-Thurs. 25th: Fiddlers Green Festival, Rostrevor, Co. Down
('In conversation with Tommy Sands', Thurs.), £25; book online
Fri. 26th: Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Main St., Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry, 8.00 p.m., £20; book online
Sun. 28th: Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast, 8.00 p.m., £17/ £15; book online
