16 April 2019

Peggy Seeger in Ireland, 19-28 July 2019

Thanks to the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, for the news that the unique Peggy Seeger will be playing there this coming summer. In fact, she and her son Calum MacColl will be in Ireland for over a week in July, playing the following dates:

Fri. 19th July: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town, 8.00 p.m., €20/18 (under 18s); book online
Sun. 21st: Monroe's, Galway city (part of Galway International Arts Festival)
Tues. 23rd: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, 8.00 p.m., €25; book online
Wed. 24th-Thurs. 25th: Fiddlers Green Festival, Rostrevor, Co. Down
('In conversation with Tommy Sands', Thurs.), £25; book online
Fri. 26th: Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Main St., Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry, 8.00 p.m., £20; book online
Sun. 28th: Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast, 8.00 p.m., £17/ £15; book online

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:14 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home