As reported on the BIB on 19 Mar., Oldtime Central (OTC) is 'a central, online commons that supports local oldtime communities by providing a wide range of content, archives, news, forums, links, and opportunities to connect'. It is founded and operated byandOTC's April newsletter introduces their Festival Guide , listing 200 events and also downloadable as a pdf file . The newsletter also includes links to the latest OTC features - musician profiles, lessons in playing tunes, articles on issues in old-time music and dance, and more.The website has a 'Find a jam' page with a location map of old-time jams around the world. Eight events are marked in Ireland; some of these may need to be updated and no doubt additions could be made if OTC received the necessary information.

Labels: Festivals, Jams, Media, Old-time