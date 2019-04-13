New single from Dan Eubanks
13 Oct. 2018: Dan Eubanks (left), who was here as bassist of the Special Consensus (USA) early this year, has released a further single - the title track of his forthcoming solo album, Look what the city’s done. More details and a brief audio taste are on Bluegrass Today.
On the recording, Dan is backed not by the Special C. but by Ashby Frank (a Special C. alumnus) on mandolin, Brandon Bostic (guitar), Ned Luberecki (banjo), Chas Williams (resophonic guitar), and John Cowan (tenor vocals).
