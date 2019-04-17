New date for the Scroggdogs (USA), 30 Apr. 2019
8 April, thanks to John Nyhan for news of the date he has arranged for the Scroggdogs (USA) on Tuesday 30 April. The venue is Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois. Starting time is 9.00 p.m. For more information, 'phone 087 967 5752.
The Scroggdogs consist of Jeff Scroggins (banjo), Scott Gates (mandolin, vocals), Yousef Tucker (guitar, vocals), Zach Sharp (bass), and Jan Purat (fiddle).
Labels: Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home