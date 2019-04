Following on from the BIB post of 8 April , thanks tofor news of the date he has arranged for the(USA) on Tuesday 30 April. The venue is Tuohy's Bar , Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois. Starting time is 9.00 p.m. For more information, 'phone 087 967 5752.The Scroggdogs consist of Jeff Scroggins (banjo),(mandolin, vocals),(guitar, vocals),(bass), and(fiddle).

Labels: Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands