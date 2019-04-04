Music Trail gigs at Kilkenny, 3-5 May 2019
Smithwick's Kilkenny Roots Festival, no bluegrass or old-time acts were included, though Patty Griffin from Austin, TX, will be in concert at the Watergate Theatre on Sunday 5 May at 7.00 p.m.(already sold out), and Dori Freeman from Galax, VA, will be at different venues at or after lunchtime on both Sunday 5 and Monday 6 May - the latter gig is already sold out.
The Smithwick's Music Trail schedule is a different matter, and it includes on Saturday 4 May:
Niall Toner Band: Syd Harkins, 6.00 p.m.; Pembroke Hotel, 10.00 p.m.
Woodbine: The Clubhouse, 10.00 p.m.
Two Time Polka: The Left Bank, 2.00 p.m.; Rafter Dempsey's, 10.00 p.m.
Woodbine are also booked for 10.00 p.m. on Sunday 5 May at the Springhill Court Hotel. Other acts on the Trail may also interest BIB readers.
