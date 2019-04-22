Molsky's Mountain Drifters - in Britain this time
L-r: Bruce Molsky, Stash Wyslouch, Allison de Groot
The BIB editor writes:
Molsky's Mountain Drifters (also on Facebook), whose new album Closing the gap is now available. The Drifters played three dates here eighteen months ago as part of a tour of these islands. This time, unfortunately, Ireland is not part of the tour; but we give the dates for the benefit of readers, in Ireland or anywhere else, who may be able to attend the shows. The links include online booking facilities, which are also on the band's online tour schedule.
Fri. 24th May: Rosehall Village Hall, Lairg, Sutherland, Scotland
Sat. 25th: Arisaig Americana Music Festival, Astley Hall, Arisaig, Invernessshire, Scotland
Mon. 27th: Victoria Hotel, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, Wales
Thurs. 30th: St Mary's Music Hall, Walthamstow, north London
Fri. 31st: Fire in the Mountain Festival, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales
Sat. 1st June: The Pound Arts Centre, Corsham, Wiltshire, England
