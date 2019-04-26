Marking Pete Seeger's centenary
Pete Seeger: the Smithsonian Folkways collection (SFW40225) is scheduled for release on 3 May 2019 to mark the centenary of his birth, and can be pre-ordered here. The six-CD set comprises 137 tracks (the number of songs and tunes is larger) including classic recordings, twenty previously unreleased tracks, historic live performances, and special collaborations from over sixty years of his recordings on Folkways. The CDs are accompanied by a large-format 200-page book with essays, commentary, photographs, history, and liner notes.
The Folkways team are also marking the occasion by a 'digital hootenanny', with these instructions for anyone who wishes to be part of it:
- Film yourself (or your friends!) playing a cover of one of your favorite Pete Seeger tunes. There are literally hundreds to choose from!
- Upload your video to Facebook or Instagram and tag 'Smithsonian Folkways Recordings' - make sure you also use the hashtag #SpiritofSeeger.
- We'll share your video on our social media channels, creating a weekend-long party, entirely made up of Seeger fans playing Seeger tunes! E-mail spiritofseeger@si.edu with any questions.
