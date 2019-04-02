John Reischman & the Jaybirds in Britain, 1-12 May 2019
FOAOTMAD news blog for the information that the outstanding John Reischman & the Jaybirds (CAN/ USA) will be playing eleven shows in Britain early next month, in a tour arranged by the True North Music agency. Two of the dates in south Wales are nearest to Ireland as the crow flies; none, unfortunately, are any nearer than that. However, if you're likely to be in Britain at that time, or have friends there who'd like to know of the tour, the details are on the True North website.
