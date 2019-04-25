Jim Hurst (USA) in Ireland, 18-25 May 2019
Jim Hurst (twice IBMA Guitar Performer of the Year) will be playing eight shows in Ireland next month before continuing to Germany, where he will be instructing at Bluegrass Camp Germany (Thurs. 30 May-Sun. 2 June), along with some familiar faces.
Jim will be familiar here from past tours with Missy Raines (seven times IBMA Bass Performer of the Year) as a duo, and with the Claire Lynch Band on guitar and banjo. His complete schedule in this island is:
Sat. 18th May: 'Live' on radio, Longford town
Sun. 19th: PJ's, Castlecoote, Co. Roscommon
Mon. 20th: Merry's, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford
Tues. 21st: Clonmel Folk Club, The Coachman, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Wed. 22nd: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2
Thurs. 23rd: The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Fri. 24th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Sat. 25th: American Bar, Belfast
*Thanks to GPromo PR for the news that the respected veteran California-based folk-Americana singer/ songwriter Rick Shea, described by Sing Out! magazine as 'a hauntingly nostalgic vocalist, imperative guitarist, and literate, detail-rich songwriter', will also be here next month on the first leg of a tour of these islands, playing two of the same dates as Jim Hurst. The title song of his latest album, The town where I live, can be heard on YouTube. Rick Shea's schedule is:
Sat 18th: PJ's, Castlecoote, Co. Roscommon
Mon 20th: Merry’s, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (double bill with Jim Hurst)
Tues. 21st: Clonmel Folk Club, The Coachman, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (double bill with Jim Hurst)
Thurs. 23rd: American Bar, Belfast
Fri. 24th: Workman's Club, Dublin
Sat. 25th: House concert, Dublin
