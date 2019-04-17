JigJam: new album and busy tour schedule
Tullamore's JigJam have just completed their biggest tour to date - two months in the USA's far West, Midwest, and Alaska - and announce: 'We'd like to thank everyone for the incredible hospitality at every venue and city we've visited and the amazing audiences throughout.'
Tomorrow (18 Apr.) JigJam will be playing the first date of an eleven-day tour in Australia, and at the end of May they'll be returning to tour in the USA till mid July. More details are on their online tour schedule. The band also announce the forthcoming release (17 May) of their new album Phoenix (cover image above), which can be pre-ordered here.
