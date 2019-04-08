Greg Blake (USA) in Ireland, 24 Apr.-14 May 2019
Bluegrass Today that Greg Blake (left), the powerful singer and guitarist of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, would be making a solo tour of Ireland in late April and early May. The feature quoted Greg, giving due credit to John Nyhan for organising the tour, mentioning the 'epic' Red Room venue, and announcing: 'I’ll be delivering my usual fare, bluegrass classics – traditional and progressive – as well as some trad country and some gospel. I’ll also throw in a surprise original or two that I’ve just written, and my take on a couple of classic Irish ballads.'
John Nyhan writes about Greg:
Many have heard him perform solo in sessions and were blown away. I also felt it would be great to hear him solo. As JSCO are then touring Europe after his visit to Ireland, it was the ideal time for him to come. I believe he is probably the best bluegrass/ country singer (and also a great guitarist) that has visited our shores, and what a nice man. Having the surname Blake makes me think of the great Norman Blake. Not just the name, but Greg's playing and singing puts him right up with Norman.
The shows with the Scroggdogs [see separate post] will be Greg solo, a couple of duets with Scott Gates, the Scroggdogs alone, and Greg joining forces with the Scroggdogs. It should be some show.
Thanks to John, the BIB can now publish a complete schedule of the tour.
April 2019
- Wed. 24th: O Gliasan's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864
- Thurs. 25th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
- Fri. 26th: Colfers Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 051 561 159
- Sat. 27th: St Senans, Church of Ireland, Ardrum, Inniscarra, Co. Cork (plus guests), 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
- Sun. 28th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 (Double gig with the Scroggdogs, featuring Jeff Scroggins)
- Mon. 29th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 (Double gig with the Scroggdogs, featuring Jeff Scroggins)
- Tues. 30th: Old Still, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
May 2019
- Wed. 1st: Rossmore Theatre, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 448 1086 (Double gig with the Scroggdogs, featuring Jeff Scroggins)
- Thurs. 2nd: Private concert
- Fri. 3rd: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
- Sat. 4th-Sun. 5th: Cup O Tae Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal, various times; tel. 087 690 0714
- Mon. 6th: Spells Bar, Ballaghadereen, Co Roscommon, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 086 191 4355
- Wed. 8th: North Cork Libraries, times TBA; tel. 087 792 1771 (part of Bealtaine Festival)
- Thurs. 9th: Blackbird Bar, Ballycotton, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
- Fri. 10th: Private concert
- Sat. 11th: Private concert
- Tues. 14th: Private concert
For further information on any of the above, contact John Nyhan by 'phone (087 792 1771) or e-mail.
