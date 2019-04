Wed. 24th: O Gliasan's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864

Thurs. 25th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542

Fri. 26th: Colfers Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 051 561 159

Sat. 27th: St Senans, Church of Ireland, Ardrum, Inniscarra, Co. Cork (plus guests), 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Sun. 28th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 ( Double gig with the Scroggdogs, featuring Jeff Scroggins )

) Mon. 29th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771 ( Double gig with the Scroggdogs, featuring Jeff Scroggins )

) Tues. 30th: Old Still, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Wed. 1st: Rossmore Theatre, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 448 1086 ( Double gig with the Scroggdogs, featuring Jeff Scroggins )

) Thurs. 2nd: Private concert

Fri. 3rd: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.

Sat. 4th-Sun. 5th: Cup O Tae Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal, various times; tel. 087 690 0714

Mon. 6th: Spells Bar, Ballaghadereen, Co Roscommon, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 086 191 4355

Wed. 8th: North Cork Libraries, times TBA; tel. 087 792 1771 (part of Bealtaine Festival)

Thurs. 9th: Blackbird Bar, Ballycotton, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Fri. 10th: Private concert

Sat. 11th: Private concert

Tues. 14th: Private concert

Just over three weeks ago it was announced on Bluegrass Today that Greg Blake (left), the powerful singer and guitarist of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado , would be making a solo tour of Ireland in late April and early May. The feature quoted Greg, giving due credit tofor organising the tour, mentioning the 'epic' Red Room venue, and announcing: 'I’ll be delivering my usual fare, bluegrass classics – traditional and progressive – as well as some trad country and some gospel. I’ll also throw in a surprise original or two that I’ve just written, and my take on a couple of classic Irish ballads.'John Nyhan writes about Greg:[see separate post]Thanks to John, the BIB can now publish a complete schedule of the tour.For further information on any of the above, contactby 'phone (087 792 1771) or e-mail

