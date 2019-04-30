From Bluegrass Unlimited
It's not yet May, so if you're quick off the mark you can read online the full text of Gary Read's obituary of Mac Wiseman from the April 2019 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. Also in that issue: an article by Professor Jack Bernhardt of North Carolina (whom many remember as presenting the annual McCauley Lecture at Omagh festivals) on Fiddlin' Al McCanless, who has himself played at the Folk Park.
The May issue of BU includes two features on US artists who have played or are now playing in Ireland: Michael Cleveland, eleven times IBMA Fiddle Performer of the Year, and now the subject of a full-length documentary film; and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado. Bill Conger's cover story on Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper will soon be accessible on the BU website. Vicki Allen's article on JS&C has ample quotes from Jeff Scroggins and Greg Blake (both now on tour over here), and other band members including bass maestro Mark Schatz, who produced their latest album Over the line.
