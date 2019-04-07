Early spring in Barcelona
Lluís Gómez has given one with his recent report for Bluegrass Today on the 2019 Barcelona Bluegrass Camp held six weeks ago. Over 100 pickers attended the event, held in a historic civic centre not far from the Sagrada Familia cathedral.
Lluís and his dynamic Barcelona Bluegrass Band established themselves in past years as favourites with audiences for the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals in Longford and Tullamore, and the teaching staff at the Camp includes BBB members. Instruction is given in all the bluegrass instruments, old-time banjo and fiddle, harmonica, and harmony singing. A fine introductory three-and-a-half-minute video can be seen on Bluegrass Today and YouTube. The fifth Camp will be held on 6-7 Mar. 2020. The Barcelona bluegrass community also organises the Al Ras Bluegrass & Old Time Festival every November.
Labels: Europe, Instruction, Old-time, Singing, Video, Visiting bands
